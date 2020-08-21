Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As of Monday, there have been 2,450 confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus in Albany County since the outbreak began. There are 27 active cases, with eight new cases reported since Thursday’s update, including: One person who lives or works in a health care setting, three with close contact to positive cases, and four with no clear source of transmission. The five-day average for new daily positives has gone up to 7 from Thursday’s 6.2.

So far, 8,876 have completed quarantine, and of those, 2,423 had tested positive and recovered. Nine new recoveries were reported since Thursday’s update. Currently, 626 people are under mandatory quarantine.

With no new deaths to report, and the county’s death toll remains 131. There also were no new hospitalizations overnight, and still no patients in the ICU. The hospitalization rate remains 0.28%.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES