Albany County coronavirus update, December 10

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Colonie Center’s Evening of Giving has an entirely new look this year. Previous Evenings of Giving have been a one-night event. But this year, the event has been reconfigured to accommodate the evolving conditions surrounding the pandemic.

While Colonie Center is continuing to take all safety precautions and enhanced sanitation measures to ensure the best shopping experience for visitors, they also wanted to maintain their support of local nonprofits who have been severely affected by the pandemic.