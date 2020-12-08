205 new cases: Albany County tops own record again

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy announced 205 new positive COVID-19 cases overnight at a Tuesday press briefing.

88 people are currently hospitalized with the virus.

“We are seeing higher hospitalizations than we saw in the spring, but they are holding steady,” said Dr. Whalen, Albany County Health Commissioner.

The county still has not been designated a “micro cluster” by the state. McCoy says a recent call with the Regional Control Room prompted conversations about the state’s evolving metrics.

“It’s going to be based more on hospitalizations, and capacity, and beds, and staffing,” McCoy said, “so it is changing, which is good going forward because the virus changes.”

Dr. Whalen says the exponential increase in cases has led to a backlog at the health department, and they are looking at scaling up their staff. She says if you are expecting a call from the health department about quarantining, you should begin the process as a precaution rather than waiting to hear from them.

McCoy and Whalen were also joined by Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan, who emphasized the importance of following COVID-19 guidelines as a way to keep local businesses alive.

“This is within our power,” said Sheehan, “and if you care about your local restaurant, we need to ensure that we’re doing our part.”

