Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is 6,736 since the outbreak began, with 108 new positive cases since Sunday.

McCoy also highlighted another death—a man in his 80s who did not live in a congregate health care setting—which brings the death toll for the county to 169.

“It saddens me to have to report yet another COVID death here in Albany County, and my condolences go out to the family. However, there are some bright spots in our recent data that shows our hospitalization numbers are beginning to stabilize, having broken a seven-day upward trend of current hospital patients over the weekend that had maxed out at 96,” said McCoy.

There are 1,300 active cases as of Monday, and the five-day average for new daily positives is 150. Among new cases, four live or work in a health care setting, 17 had close contact with positive cases, and 87 did not share a clear source of infection.

“We’re also seeing our five-day average of new daily positives come back down from a relative high of 165 of Saturday,” McCoy said. “It’s important to note that these trends may not last long, as we are likely to see another spike over the next week from Thanksgiving gatherings. I’m encouraging everyone to continue following the State health guidelines that have been put into place.”

On Monday, 2,396 individuals are under mandatory quarantine. Of the 25,741 people to have completed quarantine so far, 5,436 had tested positive and recovered. With six new hospitalizations overnight, a total of 85 county residents are in the hospital. Thirteen patients are in the ICU, and the hospitalization rate is 1.26%.