Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In his daily coronavirus briefing Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported an two additional deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 72.
McCoy said there are 1,552 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Albany County, an increase of 71 since Tuesday. He said the large increase is due to results returning from the Teresian House private nursing facility, which found 42 positive cases.
The five-day average of daily new positive cases is now at 25.4.
There are 847 people under mandatory quarantine and 5 people under precautionary quarantine. A total of 3,943 people have completed quarantine and 1,026 who once tested positive have recovered.
There are 27 people currently hospitalized and one person is in intensive care.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
Reopening Resources
LATEST STORIES
- Johnson & Johnson to stop selling iconic talc-based baby powder in US and Canada
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 20, 2020
- Drive-by bubble birthday parties bringing smiles across Capital Region
- Crews investigate fatal fire in Schenectady
- New York releases “Wear a Mask” PSA finalists, voting now open