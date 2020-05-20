Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In his daily coronavirus briefing Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported an two additional deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 72.

McCoy said there are 1,552 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Albany County, an increase of 71 since Tuesday. He said the large increase is due to results returning from the Teresian House private nursing facility, which found 42 positive cases.

The five-day average of daily new positive cases is now at 25.4.

There are 847 people under mandatory quarantine and 5 people under precautionary quarantine. A total of 3,943 people have completed quarantine and 1,026 who once tested positive have recovered.

There are 27 people currently hospitalized and one person is in intensive care.

