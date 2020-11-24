Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In Tuesday’s coronavirus update, Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy said 101 new positive cases were identified among residents since Monday. This breaks the county record for new positives in one day.

“The seven-day rolling average for Albany County’s percent positive rates remained over 3% for the third consecutive day as of November 22, bringing us that much closer to the ten-day streak needed to meet the metrics for a Yellow Micro-Cluster Zone. Ahead of Thanksgiving and the holiday season, I’m asking everyone to remain vigilant and do everything you can to stop the spread of the virus from spiraling out of control,” McCoy said. “This is the only way will be able to prevent businesses from being shut down again and schools reverting back to remote learning.”

The total of confirmed cases in Albany County is 5,183 since the outbreak began. There are 863 active cases, compared to Monday’s 824, and the five-day average for new daily positives is 88.6. Among new positives, one traveled out of state, two live or work in a health care setting, 19 had contact with other positives, and 79 had no clear source.

Mandatory quarantines jumped to 2,247 from 2,107. Of the 21,204 to have completed quarantine so far, 4,320 of them tested positive and recovered.

Two more patients were hospitalized overnight, for a current total of 43. Twelve of them are in the ICU, and the hospitalization rate is 0.82%.

The county death toll is 148.