Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — County Executive Dan McCoy announced Monday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 5,091 to date, an increase of 46 new positive cases since Sunday.

Health officials say the number of people under mandatory quarantine has increased to 2,107 from 2,081. The five-day average for new daily positives decreased to 87.2 from 97.2. There are now 824 active cases in the county, down from 839 Sunday. So far, 20,901 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 4,267 of them had tested positive and recovered.

Among the new positive cases, four reportedly had close contact with positive cases, 41 did not have a clear source of infection at this time and one is a healthcare worker or resident of a congregate setting—though not from Shaker Place Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

There were two new hospitalizations reported overnight, while the number of county residents currently hospitalized from the virus remained at 41. There are 11 patients in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit), unchanged from Sunday, and the hospitalization rate is now 0.8%. There were no new deaths reported, with Albany County’s death toll remaining at 148 since the outbreak began.