Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County reports 64 new positive cases of the coronavirus since Saturday, for a total of 4,464 since the outbreak began. With 600 active cases in the county, the five-day average for new daily positives slightly decreased to 91.6.

There are 1,825 individuals under mandatory quarantine. So far, of the 18,927 who have completed quarantine, 3,864 of them tested positive and recovered. Among new positives, one traveled out of state, six live or work in a health care setting, 25 had no clear source of infection, and 32 had close contact with other positives. In total, 26 of the new positives announced Sunday are associated with the University at Albany.

Three patients were admitted to the hospital. As of Sunday, 38 individuals are hospitalized, with eight of those in intensive care. The hospitalization rate has gone down slightly to 0.85%.

With no new deaths to report, the the death toll in Albany County remains 147.