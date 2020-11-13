Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There have been 4,260 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County since the outbreak began, with 71 new positives diagnosed since Thursday. The death toll is now 147, with two county residents died overnight due to complications from COVID-19—a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s.

“Our numbers continue to move in the wrong direction and I continue to ask our community to work together for the greater good of our vulnerable populations. I want to remind people that this isn’t just a spike in number of positive cases due to increased testing. Albany County’s percent positive rate is also far too high, reaching 4.7% and 5.4% on November 8 and November 9, respectively,” said County Executive Dan McCoy. “Please continue to wear masks, practice social distancing, avoid large gatherings, and get tested if you feel you may have had exposure to the virus.”

The five-day average for new daily positives increased from 67.6 to 70.8. Currently, there are 507 active cases, compared to 483 on Thursday. Among new positives, four traveled out of state, nine live or work in a health care setting, 25 had no clear source of infection, and 33 reported close contact with other positives.

Of the 18,509 individuals to have completed quarantine, 3,753 of them tested positive and recovered. Currently, 1,554 are under mandatory quarantine. Five patients were hospitalized overnight, for a total of 35. Eight are in the ICU, and the hospitalization dipped slightly to 0.82% from 0.88%.

Dr. Elizabeth Whalen, Commissioner of the Albany County Department, announced that the County Medical Reserve Corps once is looking for volunteers to help with the county’s response to the pandemic. If interested, sign up on the county website.