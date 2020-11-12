Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There have been 4,188 confirmed coronavirus cases in Albany County since the outbreak began, with 77 new positives reported since Wednesday, according to County Executive Dan McCoy.

Another Albany County resident succumbed to COVID-19 overnight, a woman in her 70s who lived in a congregate health care setting. This new death brings the county death toll to 145.

“We continue to see the signs of a dangerous situation as we respond to this surge of infections and hospitalizations. The United States continues to set records for new daily cases and hospitalizations, while New York and Albany County are likely not far behind,” McCoy said. “We now have the highest number of county residents currently hospitalized since April 29. Yesterday we set a record for the highest number of new positives in a single day, and people continue to tragically lose their lives. This data needs to be taken as a serious warning sign, especially ahead of Thanksgiving.”

There are 483 active cases in the county, up from 416 on Wednesday. The five-day average for daily positives rose slightly, from 66 to 67.6. Among new cases, two traveled out of state, one lives or works in a health care setting, 32 did have a clear possible source of infection, and 42 reported close contact with other positives.

As with most county updates, County Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Elizabeth Whalen was present alongside McCoy. Her department is advising anyone who went to the Olive Garden on Wolf Road in Colonie on Sunday, November 8 between and 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. to call (518) 447-4659 about possible exposure.

Mandatory quarantine has increased to 1,520 from 1,492. Of the 18,315 people to have completed quarantine so far, 3,705 of them tested positive and recovered.

Nine new hospitalizations were reported overnight, and the total currently hospitalized is 37. Six patients are in intensive care, and the hospitalization rate went to 0.88% from 0.85%.