Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy provided an update on the latest jump in COVID-19 numbers in the county at 10:30 a.m. He was joined by Albany County Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Elizabeth Whalen.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker provides coronavirus update Tuesday
- Activists and legislators rallying for stock transfer tax
- SLIDESHOW: Honoring those who serve on this Veterans Day
- Oprah on the cheap: 10 ‘favorite things’ that won’t break the bank
- Syracuse women’s basketball predicted to finish third in the ACC