Albany County coronavirus update

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WSYR) — On Monday, the Patriot League Council of Presidents announced a plan for Patriot League teams to play against each other in January. League play would be contingent on the League and its members being able to play safely.

The 2020-2021 schedule features a reduction in travel and overnight stays. No teams will be allowed to fly to games. Instead of the League’s traditional double round-robin format, teams will play an increased number of games against League opponents in closer geographic proximity.