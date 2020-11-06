Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy, there have been 3,789 confirmed cases of the coronavirus to date in the county, with 44 new positive diagnoses since Thursday.

“Albany County’s percent positive rate hit over 3.6% on November 3. While this may just be an outlier, we’ve also seen our own daily positives steadily rise over the last week, our hospitalization rate is still too high and the US continues to break records for new daily positive cases,” McCoy said. “With colder temperatures likely to return sometime next week and force more people indoors, we need to be proactive in following health guidelines to prevent further spread of the virus.”

The five-day average for new daily positives went from 29.2 to 34.4, with 224 current active cases. Among the new positives, 15 had close contact with other positives, four traveled out of state, 20 had no clear source of infection, and five live or work in a health care setting.

Currently, 1,215 people are under mandatory quarantine. Of the 17,344 who’ve completed quarantine so far, 3,565 of them had tested positive and recovered.

There were two new hospitalizations overnight, but the total of county residents currently hospitalized from the virus dropped from 29 to 28. Two patients remain in the ICU, and the hospitalization rate went from 0.77% to 0.73%.

With no new deaths to report, the county’s death toll from COVID-19 remains 142.

