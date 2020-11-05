Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to Albany County Executive Dan McCoy, there have been 3,746 cases in his jurisdiction since the outbreak began. Among those are 43 new positive cases reported since Wednesday.

The five-day average for new daily positives increased to 29.2 from 26. There are 205 current active cases in the county, up from 186 on Wednesday. Among the new positives, 24 had close contact with other positives, one traveled out of state, nine had no clear source of infection, and nine live or work in a health care setting.

Currently, those under mandatory quarantine grew to 1,243 from 1,237. Of the 17,137 who’ve completed quarantine so far, 3,541 tested positive and recovered.

Five new patients were admitted to the hospital overnight due to the coronavirus. Two patients are in the ICU, and the hospitalization rate went up to 0.77% from 0.72%.

The county death toll remains 142.

