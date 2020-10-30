Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date is 3,579. Fifty-three new positives were reported since Thursday, and there are currently 187 active cases. The five-day average for new daily positives increased to 26.8 from 21.

“Today we had the largest single-day increase of new daily positives since May 20, while the number of county residents currently in the hospital because of the virus is now the highest it’s been since May 29,” said County Executive McCoy. Ahead of Halloween and as we start to see the obvious signs of winter ahead, I’m asking residents to be vigilant and safe, avoid large gatherings, wear a mask and get a flu shot to prevent our hospital system from getting overwhelmed.”

Among the new positives, 20 reported close contact with other positives, two traveled out of state, 15 had no clear source of infection, and 16 live or work in a health care setting.

“Stopping this situation from spiraling out of control and preventing local businesses from being shut down will ultimately be determined by the decisions we make right now,” he continued. “That’s why I’m implementing our Continuity of Operations Plan to reduce the number of county workers physically coming into the office interacting face-to-face. This strategy that continuously been evolving before and during the pandemic—one utilizing a higher level of work at alternate locations and staggered or rotated shifts—will allow us to continue administering programs and services at full capacity without risking the spread of the virus within the workforce and into the larger community.”

The number under mandatory quarantine increased from 1,234 to 1,331. Of the 16,071 people who have completed quarantine since the outbreak began, 3,392 of them had tested positive and recovered.

There were three new hospitalizations in the county overnight, bringing the number of county residents in the hospital to 27. Two patients are in the ICU, and the hospitalization rate increased to 0.75% from 0.68%.

The county’s death toll remains 140.

