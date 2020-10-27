Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy held a press conference Tuesday to provide the latest on the response to COVID-19.

Sixteen new positive cases were reported since Monday, with a total since the outbreak began of 3,489. There are 155 active cases, up from 151 on Monday, though the five-day average for new daily positives dropped from 28 to 24.4. Among new positives, eight had close contact with other positives, one reported out of state travel, two live or work in a health care setting, and five had no clear source of infection.

Additionally, those under mandatory quarantine increased from 1,124 to 1,132. So far, 15,712 people have completed quarantine, with 3,334 of them having tested positive and recovered.

There are 17 hospitalized patients, with the county reporting three new hospitalizations overnight. There are also now two individuals in the ICU, with the hospitalization rate increasing to 0.48% from 0.4%.

With no new deaths to report, the county’s death toll remains 140.

McCoy also brought up rising addictions in relation to the pandemic, and announced that the Albany County Opioid Taskforce would reconvene:

“We’ve seen reports on how the quarantine and economic shutdown have exacerbated addictions across the state and the country, and sadly, Albany County is no different. Our overdose deaths are up 44% compared to this time last year, and with 72 deaths, we’ve already eclipsed the total for 2019,” McCoy said. “There are a number of explanations, including social isolation, job loss, and economic uncertainty, but fentanyl was also found in 88% of those who passed away this year. That’s why I’m reconvening our Opioid Taskforce and expediting the start of our new programs to ensure we connect people with the prevention, treatment, and recovery services they need to prevent as many tragedies as possible.”

The Taskforce formed in 2017 to bring together public and behavioral health partners, law enforcement, nonprofits, and clergy to combat the opioid epidemic locally. More is available at the Department of Mental Health website.

