Albany County coronavirus update

Albany County
ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There have been 3,474 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County since the outbreak began. Twenty-four new positive cases were reported since Sunday.

There are currently 151 active cases in the county, up from 139 on Sunday. Also, the current five-day average for new daily positives increased from 26 to 28. Among new positives, 15 had close contact with other cases, one traveled out of state, two live or work in a health care setting, and six had no clear source of infection.

So far, 15,561 people have completed quarantine, and the current number under mandatory quarantine dropped to 1,124 from 1,163. In total 3,323 of those who went through quarantine had tested positive and were cleared as recovered.

There were no new hospitalizations to report overnight, according to Albany County Executive Dan McCoy. The county-wide death toll is 140. Fourteen patients are currently hospitalized, with one of those in intensive care. The hospitalization rate is 0.4%.

