Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Albany County since the COVID-19 outbreak began is 3,395, with 26 new positives since Thursday.

There is also one new COVID-related death to report: A man in his 50s who was not a resident of a congregate healthcare setting. The death toll is 139.

“Tragically, we’ve lost another resident to the virus, and we’re seeing some concerning data from our hospitals. Over the last week, the number of residents currently hospitalized has remained in the double digits and the total number of hospitalizations has jumped by 11 since then. We need everyone to continue being cautious, wear masks and socially distance,” said Albany County Executive Dan P. McCoy.

With 123 active cases, up from Thursday’s 118, the five-day average for new daily positives grew from 16.8 to 18.8. Among the 26 new cases, 10 had close contact with other positives, three traveled out of state, three live or work in a healthcare setting, and 10 had no clear source of infection.

A total of 15,147 have completed quarantine. Of those, 3,272 tested positive, quarantined, and were cleared as recovered. Those under mandatory quarantine went down from 1,066 to 1,045.

There are now 13 members of the community hospitalized, with three new patients admitted overnight. Two patients are in the ICU, and the hospitalization rate grew from 0.32% to 0.38% since Thursday.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES