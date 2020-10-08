Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There have been 3,135 positive cases of the coronavirus diagnosed in Albany County since the outbreak began, with 20 new positive cases since Wednesday.

“We’ve seen a similar story before, where clusters of high infection rates in New York City and downstate are followed by spikes upstate,” said Albany County Executive Dan McCoy. “We don’t need to sound the alarms yet, but we need to take this moment as a warning sign and look at our own data in Albany County: Nearly 150 new positive cases in just one week, the number of residents in the hospital more than doubled over three days, and the number of patients in the ICU is ticking up.”

There are 125 active cases in the county, up from 119 on Wednesday. Among the new positives, 14 had close contact with other positive cases, one had traveled out of state, one lives or works in a health care setting, and four had no clear source of transmission. Eight of the newly reported positives are associated with the University at Albany. The five-day average for new daily positives went down to 18.4 from 19.

“Now is not the time to get complacent. Now is not the time to get comfortable,” McCoy said. “People need to continue wearing masks, social distancing and getting tested, and they should consider getting a flu shot to help us deal with the double threat of flu season.”

Those under mandatory quarantine have grown from 937 to 992 in one day. So far, 13,296 people have gone through quarantine, with 3,000 of them having tested positive and recovered.

Three new patients were hospitalized overnight due to the virus, an increase from four to seven, with the hospitalization rate jumping from 0.12% to 0.22%. There are two patients in intensive care, one more than on Wednesday. The county’s death toll remains 135.

