Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In Albany County, there have been 3,063 cases of the coronavirus among residents since the outbreak began, County Executive Daniel P. McCoy announced Monday.

Thirteen new positive cases were diagnosed since Sunday, though the current active cases decreased from 101 to 97. The five-day average for new daily positives also increased from 18.8 to 19.2.

Among those new positive cases, 10 reportedly had close contact with other positives, and three had no clear source of transmission. Four of the new positives are associated with the University at Albany.

As of now, 912 people are under mandatory quarantine, down from 948 on Sunday. So far, 12,954 completed quarantine. Of those, 2,966 tested positive, recovered, and left quarantine.

The county’s death toll remains 135. There were no new hospitalizations reported in Albany County overnight, though three county residents are hospitalized due to the virus. No patients are in intensive care, and the hospitalization rate remains 0.09%.

