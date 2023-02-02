ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police are investigating a fatal car crash that happened on Wednesday in Knox that claimed the life of a Cohoes man. The fatality happened after a car chase involving police. Jason Benn, 49, was taken to Albany Medical Center for injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say on Wednesday, around 1:35 a.m., they saw a car driving erratically on Washington Avenue Extension in Albany. The car matched the description of a suspect car involved in an earlier chase in Colonie, according to police. They attempted to pull the car over, but the driver, later identified as Benn, allegedly failed to comply. A chase ensued, and according to police, Benn crashed into multiple parked cars.

Police determined that the chase was a public safety concern, stopping it at 1:44 a.m. Police later located Benn and the car crashed around Knox-Gallupville Road in Kox. Benn sustained severe injuries in the crash and was taken to Albany Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say Benn did not have permission to operate the car and had narcotics. The investigation is ongoing.