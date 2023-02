FEURA BUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County has canceled its Winter Carnival at Lawson Lake County Park due to unseasonably warm temperatures. The event was supposed to take place on February 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Winter Carnival was slated to have snowmobiling, ice fishing, crafts, a pond hockey tournament and hot drinks. This comes as other cities in the area have canceled their winter events including Amsterdam’s Winterfest and Glen Falls’ Fire and Ice.