Albany County announces upcoming vaccine events

FILE – In this March 5, 2021, file photo, syringes prepared with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine sit at a vaccination site in Long Beach, Calif. The White House is pushing a new reason to swipe right: Dating apps are starting to offer vaccination badges and “super swipes” for people who’ve gotten their coronavirus shots. It’s part of the administration’s push to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy discussed upcoming COVID-19 vaccine events during his daily COVID update.

The events are for anyone ages 12 and older. Walk-ins are allowed. Here are the events:

Tuesday, June 8, from 4-6:30 p.m. (Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson)
West Hill Refugee Welcome Center
104 Ontario St, Albany

Thursday, June 10, from 4-7 p.m. (Pfizer)
Albany CAP Center
55 Eagle Street, Albany

Sunday, June 13, from 2-4 p.m. (Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson)
Capital District Latinos
160 Central Ave, Albany

Wednesday, June 16, from 4-7 p.m. (Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson)
Ravena – location TBD due to space considerations 

Tuesday, June 22, from 4-6:30 p.m. (Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson)
West Hill Refugee Welcome Center
104 Ontario St, Albany

Tuesday, June 22, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. (Pfizer second doses only)
Shaker Jr. High School
475 Watervliet Shaker Rd, Latham

