Albany County announces upcoming vaccine events

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy discussed upcoming COVID-19 vaccine events during his daily COVID update.

The events are for anyone ages 12 and older. Walk-ins are allowed. Here are the events:

Tuesday, June 8, from 4-6:30 p.m. (Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson)

West Hill Refugee Welcome Center

104 Ontario St, Albany

Thursday, June 10, from 4-7 p.m. (Pfizer)

Albany CAP Center

55 Eagle Street, Albany

Sunday, June 13, from 2-4 p.m. (Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson)

Capital District Latinos

160 Central Ave, Albany

Wednesday, June 16, from 4-7 p.m. (Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson)

Ravena – location TBD due to space considerations

Tuesday, June 22, from 4-6:30 p.m. (Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson)

West Hill Refugee Welcome Center

104 Ontario St, Albany

Tuesday, June 22, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. (Pfizer second doses only)

Shaker Jr. High School

475 Watervliet Shaker Rd, Latham