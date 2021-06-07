Albany County announces upcoming vaccine events

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy discussed upcoming COVID-19 vaccine events during his daily COVID update.
The events are for anyone ages 12 and older. Walk-ins are allowed. Here are the events:
Tuesday, June 8, from 4-6:30 p.m. (Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson)
West Hill Refugee Welcome Center
104 Ontario St, Albany
Thursday, June 10, from 4-7 p.m. (Pfizer)
Albany CAP Center
55 Eagle Street, Albany
Sunday, June 13, from 2-4 p.m. (Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson)
Capital District Latinos
160 Central Ave, Albany
Wednesday, June 16, from 4-7 p.m. (Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson)
Ravena – location TBD due to space considerations
Tuesday, June 22, from 4-6:30 p.m. (Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson)
West Hill Refugee Welcome Center
104 Ontario St, Albany
Tuesday, June 22, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. (Pfizer second doses only)
Shaker Jr. High School
475 Watervliet Shaker Rd, Latham