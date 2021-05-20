Albany County announces pop-up vax clinics

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy reported Thursday that there have been 24,198 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among residents since the outbreak began. Since Wednesday, there were 14 new positive cases reported, along with 16 recoveries.

“Albany County continues to expand options for residents to get the COVID vaccine, aside from our Pfizer vaccination clinic at the Albany CAP Center later today. We’re organizing pop-up clinics for the Innovation Blocks Party in Albany with AVillage and CDPHP this Saturday, as well as in Ravena next Wednesday at The Church of Saint Patrick in partnership with Community Care Physicians, CDPHP and the Town of Coeymans,” said County Executive McCoy. “We know bringing small POD’s directly to residents in their own neighborhoods is the best way to ensure trust and get to herd immunity, and we’re moving in the right direction.”

Innovation Blocks Party is on Clinton Street in Albany, between Third and Fourth Avenues. The popup vaccination clinic there is scheduled for noon to 3 p.m. this Saturday. They’re offering first doses of Pfizer to anyone 12 and up, and single-dose J&J shots to anyone 18 and up.

The clinic in Ravena will be held at the Church of Saint Patrick, located on 21 Main Street. It’s scheduled for Wednesday, May 26 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. They’re offering first doses of Pfizer to anyone 12 and up. An appointment for the second dose will be scheduled while receiving the first.

Albany County is also delivering vaccines to homebound residents, including seniors, disabled individuals, those lacking child care, or those with other accessibility issues. Call (518) 447-7198 to schedule an at-home appointment.

The five-day average for new positives is 14. The county’s seven-day average of percent positive rates is down to 0.9%, compared to the Capital Region’s 1.2%. There are 97 current active cases in Albany County.

Among new cases, two reported close contact with other positives and 12 had no clear source of infection. Mandatory quarantines grew to 297. Of the 78,947 to have completed quarantine so far, 24,101 tested positive and recovered.

As of Wednesday, 59.3% of Albany County had received at least a first dose, with 51.5% considered fully vaccinated. Statewide, the first dose vaccination rate is 50.5% and the full vaccination rate is 42.5%. With two new hospitalizations overnight, 15 county residents are in hospitals due to the virus. Seven patients are in the ICU. With no new COVID deaths to report, the county death toll is 378.