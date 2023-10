ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you live in Albany County and vote in this year’s general election, you will receive a special ‘I Voted’ sticker. The county held an ‘I Voted’ sticker design contest that was open to all students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

The winning design came from 9-year-old Maxim Gonzales, who attends Southgate Elementary School. His design was unveiled during the county legislature meeting.