ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County has the holidays on their mind. The county launched its annual Adopt-A-Family campaign to help local children and families in need of gifts this holiday season.

Over 300 families benefitted from the program in 2021, more than in 2020. With the current economy and inflation, county leaders expect an even greater need this holiday season. With that need, those interested are encouraged to do whatever they can to help out.

Whether it’s adopting a family to buy presents for or picking up an extra item when doing holiday shopping.

“It feels good the next morning just knowing that the kid is going to wake up and just have something there that they can unwrap and just be grateful for whatever it may be.”

If you would like to help out a different way this holiday, the program also accepts monetary and food donations.