Albany County accepting donations in MLK Jr. food drive

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County is holding a food drop-off event on Thursday, with two separate locations at different times to make donations. It’s part of a Black History Month and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. initiative supporting the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern NY.

Officials are accepting drive-thru donations of non-breakable, non-perishable items only.

The first drop off is from 10 a.m. to noon at the Albany County Department of Health and Mental Health Complex parking lot at 175 Green Street in Albany.

The second is from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Stewart’s at 875 New Scotland Avenue.

Much needed items include:

Canned fruit and vegetables

Peanut butter

Pasta and rice

Soup

Canned tuna and chicken

Cereal

Soap and body wash

Deodorant

Shampoo and conditioner

Diapers and wipes

Monetary donations to the Regional Food Bank are also welcomed. They’re accepting checks, or you can donate online.

The food drive was announced earlier this week, when County Executive McCoy was joined by County Legislature Deputy Chair Wanda Willingham at a daily COVID update. The drive is also backed by the Legislative Black Caucus and Legislative Chair Andrew Joyce.