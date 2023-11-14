ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County leaders are preparing to distribute more federal COVID relief funds. Applications for the second round of funding are open.

A total of $8.3 million will be distributed. Non-profit organizations hurt by the pandemic will receive $1.5 million, and community development projects will receive $6.8 million.

Officials hope to use the money to address a range of issues, including housing, food, youth and elder services, transportation, health, recreation, and violence prevention.

“The $8.3 million ARPA [American Rescue Plan Act] funding is a once in a lifetime opportunity to have and provide impact on the entire county, particularly the underserved communities,” Albany County Executive Dan McCoy said.

The applications can be found online. Physical copies are available at the county office building located at 112 State St. The applications are due on January 5.