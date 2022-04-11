ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Albany Compost Facility has opened for the season. Residents can drop off yard waste, such as brush, branches, leaves, and grass clippings, at the facility.

The compost facility officially opened on April 11 and is expected to close around November 15. According to the Albany Recycles website, the yard waste is used to make the compost, as well as wood chips and mulch.

Yard waste is accepted at a cost of $10 per cubic yard. The facility can refuse any yard waste they may not find appropriate for the compost equipment.

City residents can get compost and mulch from the facility free of charge. Non-residents can purchase mulch, topsoil, and compost for a fee. Cash or checks are accepted.

The facility is located at the Department of General Services in Albany and is open from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on weekdays, with a half-hour closed for lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m.