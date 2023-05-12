ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Longstanding Albany business Earthworld Comics has announced the passing of their owner and true superhero in his own right, JC Glindmyer. He was 65.

Earthworld Comics, located at 537 Central Avenue, opened in 1983 and has been owned and operated by Glindmyer for the past 35 years. Since then, the store has become an iconic local hub for comic book enthusiasts, or anyone just looking to temporarily escape the grind and dive into a good story.

Under Glindmyer’s ownership, Earthworld Comics has been committed to providing a safe space for comic fans of all ages. The community left an outpouring of sympathies on Earthworld’s Facebook page, with scores of people sharing memories from their time spent at the store.

Former Earthworld employee Patricia Lenihan commented that “Working at Earthworld for over a decade was like working with family. Thank you, JC, for all your kindness and support over the years. You are loved.”

Laura Glindmyer, the wife of JC, shared that “Despite the challenges of being a small business owner, JC never lost his passion for the comic book industry. He loved nothing more than sharing his knowledge and enthusiasm with others, and his dedication to his customers was unwavering. JC was more than just a comic book store owner, he was a pillar of the community. He was known for his generous heart, quick wit, his willingness to help anyone in need, and was always looking for ways to give back to his community.”

Earthworld Comics has said that they will continue to stay open as the family business it has been for over three decades. The family has invited the community to a Celebration of Life at one of JC’s favorite local businesses: McGeary’s Irish Pub, at 4 Clinton Square in Albany, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on May 21.

Those wishing to honor Glindmyer’s life can donate to the JC Glindmyer Superhero Scholarship and the American Heart Association. Contributions to charities that Glindmyer supported are also encouraged, including St. Baldricks, Ben’s Green Drakkoman Foundation, Sister Maureen Joyce Center, and the Regional Food Bank.

The shop offers a colossal collection of comics across virtually every genre and era, with new releases coming in weekly. To learn more about the store and all the products they offer, please visit Earthworld Comics or call (518)459-2400.