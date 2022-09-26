ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Albany Common Council will be holding a public safety meeting at the Council Chambers-2nd floor of City Hall, on Wednesday, September 28 at 6:30 p.m., or once the caucus is over. There will be a public comment period.

The topics of discussion include:

Local Law F of 2022 – a local law amending part three, chapter 42 of the code of the city of Albany.

Local Law L of 2022 – regarding the use of chemical weapons and kinetic energy munitions on civilian populations.

Local Law K of 2022 – amending the code of the City of Albany in relation to prohibiting the Albany police department from purchasing, stockpiling, and using chemical weapons.

These chemical weapons include pepper spray and tear gas.