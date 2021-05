ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A vote on the proposed tear gas ban in Albany was tabled by the Common Council by a decision of 9-6. The proposal to ban tear gas first was announced in April.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Police Chief Eric Hawkins both do not agree with the proposed ban.

Police say tear gas has only been used twice in the past 32 years. It was used on May 30 and June 1 in 2020 after police were hit with bricks and Molotov cocktails.