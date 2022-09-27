ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Common Council is seeking nominations of qualified residents for their Community Police Review Board (CPRB). Interested applicants can submit a letter of interest describing qualifications and a current resume to –

Albany Common Council

Ethan Samuel, Legislative Aide

Room 206, City Hall, Albany, NY 12207

There is one opening on the CPRB, and it is a three-year term. There is eligibility for reappointment to an additional term of three years, but no member is allowed to serve for more than two consecutive terms.

The CPRB meets once per month and Board members are required to take responsibility for

preparing cases for presentation. Board members also participate in community outreach efforts.