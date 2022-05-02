ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Common Council rejected Local Law A Monday by a vote of 8 to 7. The law would have changed the city’s charter.

The proposed law would have required the mayor to appoint new city department heads or reappoint existing ones within 30 days of being re-elected. The common council has the ability to confirm or reject those appointments.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan was against forcing existing department heads to go through the confirmation process all over again. She called the legislation “misguided” and said it was “a solution in search of a problem.”