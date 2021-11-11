Albany commemorates Veterans Day with parade

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Veterans Day, we honor our nation’s brave heroes for their service and sacrifice. And people all across the Capital Region are recognizing the people who have served in the armed forces with special deals and parades as a way of saying thank you.

Thousands of people of all different ages came out to the Veterans Day parade in Albany on Thursday. Some veterans were spotted in the crowd. Also, many little kids waved the American Flag in the air. Multiple law enforcement agencies, city, federal officials, and gold star mothers were all in attendance.

While there were thousands cheering from the sides of Washington Avenue, some said they wished that the rest of the city would come out to show more support. “I’d like to see a lot more people here,” said Pamela Ryan of Averill Park. “I would like to see more people appreciate this day, and I would like to see more people involved in this day and the service for our country.”

The parade wasn’t held last year because of the pandemic.