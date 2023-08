ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fans of comic books, collectibles, superheroes, and more rejoice. The 17th annual Albany Comic Con will return on October 29 at the Polonaise Polish Community Center, located at 225 Washington Avenue Extension. Check out the show’s website for more details regarding ticketing.

Poster via Albany Comic Con NY

Special guests at the event will include comic book artist Tom Raney, writers Mark Schultz and Ron Marz, and more! The event will begin at 10 a.m. and will go until 4 p.m.