ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Comic Con will return on Sunday, June 11, at the Polonaise (Polish Community Center) at 225 Washington Avenue Extension in Albany. The event will offer cosplay, collectives, memorabilia, and more.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and tickets, which will go on sale soon but not specified when will cost $10. There will be over 30 vendors and exhibitors at the event.