ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Student pharmacists from the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (ACPHS) will be hosting the Albany Community Health and Wellness Expo at Crossgates Mall near the Apple Store on Saturday. This health clinic is free and open to the public and will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The event will offer multiple free services such as blood pressure screenings, flu shot clinics, bone density screenings, and more. There will also be a children’s table, and raffles where prizes include a bike, a polaroid camera, and a back-to-school supplies pack. The raffle prize drawing will be at 2:15 p.m.

This event is sponsored by the American Pharmacist Association Academy of Student Pharmacists. This clinic is an annual event put on every year by the American Pharmacist Association Academy of Student Pharmacists.