ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences is expanding it’s campus by acquiring a new facility on New Scotland Avenue. The property is next to the main campus.

The facility is 154,000 sq. ft. with state-of-the-art areas designed to research life sciences. The five-floor building will undergo renovations this year to create additional labs and areas for students to learn and study. One school officials said expansions like this can benefit the school for years to come.

“I think this is gonna be a big step up for the college,” ACPHS Pres. Greg Dewey said. “It is a really state of the art facility that is gonna give us capabilities that we haven’t had. It will increase to the profile of the college and help us attract students.”

Renovations are expected to be completed by early next year.