ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has called a Code Blue alert for Albany County from Wednesday, November 23 through Friday, November 25. Code Blue is a cold weather program aimed at reducing barriers for homeless people looking for shelter.

A Code Blue is called when the temperature is expected to be 32 degrees or less, including wind chill. Albany County’s homeless residents in need of shelter can go to:

Capital City Rescue Mission at 259 South Pearl Street

The Emergency Overflow Shelter at 646 State Street (Lutheran Church)

The IPH Safe Haven at 26 South Swan Street

People in need can also call the HATAS Homeless Hotline at (518) 463-2124. According to HATAS, every Social Services district in New York is required to have a homeless Code Blue program.