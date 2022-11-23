ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has called a Code Blue alert for Albany County from Wednesday, November 23 through Friday, November 25. Code Blue is a cold weather program aimed at reducing barriers for homeless people looking for shelter.
A Code Blue is called when the temperature is expected to be 32 degrees or less, including wind chill. Albany County’s homeless residents in need of shelter can go to:
- Capital City Rescue Mission at 259 South Pearl Street
- The Emergency Overflow Shelter at 646 State Street (Lutheran Church)
- The IPH Safe Haven at 26 South Swan Street
People in need can also call the HATAS Homeless Hotline at (518) 463-2124. According to HATAS, every Social Services district in New York is required to have a homeless Code Blue program.