ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany County sheriff’s deputy is out of the hospital after a near-fatal car accident at the beginning of February.

The February 8 collision with an 18-wheeler put Sgt. Joseph Iachetta in critical condition. He has since made a significant recovery.

A GoFundMe set up to help his family has raised more than $130,000. His wife, Sara, last posted on the page on March 28 and thanked everyone who has helped them to this point.