Albany Co. Legislature passes third-party delivery fee cap

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new law in Albany County is aiming to help restaurants that are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic by capping third party delivery fees being charged by companies like Grubhub.

In December 2020, Albany County Exec. Dan McCoy signed an executive order that limited delivering companies to no more than 15 percent of the purchase price.

Legislators said this will give more money to the restaurant rather than an out-of-state food delivery app.

The new law provides restaurants with the ability to seek enforcement and relief through legal action if necessary.