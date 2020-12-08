Albany Co. Legislature approves $800K in small business funding

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Legislature approved $800,000 in funding for small businesses hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
The legislature said $500,000 of the funding will go toward the county’s new local development corporation, which will help the local economy. The remaining $300,000 will be used to give grants of $5,000 each to help pay back rents and other expenses they couldn’t pay.
Albany County Exec. Dan McCoy released the following statement on the passing of the budget:
“When you’re crafting a budget, you must always be thinking of the future and the possibility of an economic downturn, which is why I have prioritized building our reserve fund balance to historic levels and righting the financial ship of county government over the years. However, no one could have predicted the devastation felt by so many Albany County residents as a result of COVID-19 and the economic shutdown.
“Despite the challenges and the costs of responding to the virus, the County Legislature and I rolled up our sleeves and put together a budget that kept taxes flat for the eighth consecutive year by utilizing our reserves. Through that partnership, we maintained or even enhanced our programs and services. We recognize that under these grim circumstances, there are still too many struggling to make ends meet and dealing with mental health and addiction issues and so much more.”ALBANY COUNTY EXEC. DAN MCCOY
