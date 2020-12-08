Albany Co. Legislature approves $800K in small business funding

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Legislature approved $800,000 in funding for small businesses hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

The legislature said $500,000 of the funding will go toward the county’s new local development corporation, which will help the local economy. The remaining $300,000 will be used to give grants of $5,000 each to help pay back rents and other expenses they couldn’t pay.

Albany County Exec. Dan McCoy released the following statement on the passing of the budget: