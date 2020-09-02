Albany city pools closing for the season

Albany County

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Department of Recreation Commissioner Jonathan Jones announced Wednesday that the pools at Arbor Hill Community Center and Mater Christi closed for the season on September 1.

Remaining water recreation is still available at Lincoln Park pool and the city spray pads. The last day at those facilities will be Monday, September 7, weather permitting.

All safety protocols—social distancing, face coverings, capacity limits, and identification for contact tracing purposes—are still in effect.

