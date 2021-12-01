Albany City Hall hosting Academy Park tree lighting on December 3

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany City Hall will be hosting a tree lighting ceremony in Academy Park on December 3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event includes free refreshments, holiday crafts, music and informational tables.

The ceremony kicks off with a concert by Amy Heebner on the Albany City Carillon beginning at 4:30 p.m. Mayor Kathy Sheehan, members of the Albany Tulip Court and city officials will light the tree at 5:15 p.m.

The Albany High School Albanettes and Troubadours Choir will perform after the tree is lit. Holiday crafts and free refreshments will be available from Albany High Culinary Students and from Cider Belly Donuts. Representatives from local organizations will be present with information on their programs and upcoming events.

More information on the tree lighting can be found on the Albany Events website or by calling the City of Albany Office of Cultural Affairs at (518) 434-2032.