Albany City Hall closing on Inauguration Day

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Police Chief Eric Hawkins sent out a notification on Tuesday, in advance of planned protests, that City Hall will close on Wednesday. It will be closed to the public as well as to City Hall employees.

The city is working with federal, state, and local intelligence and law enforcement to monitor potential threats of violence. Officials say there are no known credible threats to Albany, but that information can change rapidly. They said that the closure is also out of consideration for parking and crowding issues.

What’s more, the city says residents should avoid the area around the State Capitol in downtown Albany for the day given the collective threats to capital cities nationally.