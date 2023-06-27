ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany church is offering a reward after two weekend homicides in the city. Victory Church of Albany is offering $5,000 for information that will lead to a conviction in the fatal shootings.

At 12:45 a.m. on June 25, police responded to the area of Myrtle Avenue and Philip Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found Deandre Morrison, 28, of Albany, with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center.

Then, at 2:05 a.m., police responded to the 500-block of Hamilton Street for reports of another shooting. Benjamin Rowe, 25, had gunshot wounds to his torso and was also pronounced dead at Albany Med.

In addition to the reward, Victory Church is hosting a gun buyback this week. A $200 Visa gift card will be given for nonregistered handguns.

Both shootings remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (518) 462-8039.