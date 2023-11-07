ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Center Gallery will be presenting their annual Members’ Show. The exhibit will run from December 1, 2023 through January 13, 2024.

The showcase will highlight the works of a wide array of local gallery members, ranging from students to established artists. Pieces will include paintings, photographs, sculptures, mixed media projects and more.

The gallery will be closed to the public in preparation for their end of the years events. They will return to their normal business hours of 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on December 1, and the exhibition will kick off with an artists’ reception and awards ceremony from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Albany Center Gallery is located at 488 Broadway, Suite 107. Guidelines for art submissions can be found on the ACG website. Members can drop their artwork off at the gallery and register for the show between November 8 and November 10 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.