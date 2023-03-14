ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive (CE) Dan McCoy is urging drivers to stay off the roads if they don’t have to go out. Residents of Albany are also reminded that public county office buildings are closed after a state of emergency was issued Monday night.

“Our DPW crews have been working diligently throughout the night to clear the roads but the snow is coming down fast. That means it is a battle to keep up,” said Albany CE Dan McCoy. “I continue to urge those who can to work from home and to stay off the roads to allow for emergency and essential services personnel to get to work and to do their jobs.”

CE McCoy also says this notice does not apply to the Albany County Nursing Home, Department of Public Works, Department of General Services, Water Purification District, or the Sheriff’s Office.