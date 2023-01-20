ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This Sunday, January 22, the Albany Capital Center will host a bridal and wedding expo. There, couples will be able to plan their big day with everything they need under one roof.

In addition to more than 100 exhibitors, there will be live music, fashion shows, and food samples along with cash prizes and giveaways.

The expo starts at 1 p.m. and ends at 5 p.m. Admission is free to those who register online, or $10 at the door.

The Albany Capital Center is located at 55 Eagle Street. For more information, visit the Bridal Shows NY website or call (888) 560-3976.